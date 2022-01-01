Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Red Rock Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rock Barbecue

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons
More about Red Rock Barbecue
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.50
Blackened grilled Amish chicken breast on a bed of romaine w/ fresh croutons, sweet red onions & shaved Parmesan
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

