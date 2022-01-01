Caesar salad in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve caesar salad
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed parmesan cheese, croutons, grape tomatoes house-made Caesar dressing.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rock Barbecue
207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
|Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Blackened grilled Amish chicken breast on a bed of romaine w/ fresh croutons, sweet red onions & shaved Parmesan