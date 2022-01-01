Cheesecake in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Blazin' Burgers
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Blazin' Burgers
2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|$3.00
|Snickers Carmel Cheesecake
|$4.50
|Plain Cheesecake
|$3.00
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Margarita Cheesecake
|$5.99
Locally made cheesecake with flavors of lime and Grand Mariner liquour.
More about Bon Appetit Cuisine
Bon Appetit Cuisine
421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Strawberry Cheesecake Slice
|$2.00
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Cheesecake
|$6.50