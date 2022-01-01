Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve cheesecake

Blazin' Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Blazin' Burgers

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Cheesecake$3.00
Snickers Carmel Cheesecake$4.50
Plain Cheesecake$3.00
More about Blazin' Burgers
Banner pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Margarita Cheesecake$5.99
Locally made cheesecake with flavors of lime and Grand Mariner liquour.
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
Item pic

 

Bon Appetit Cuisine

421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake Slice$2.00
More about Bon Appetit Cuisine
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.50
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

