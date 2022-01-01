Chicken salad in Ypsilanti
Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro - 1030 Ecorse Rd
2469 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti
|Large Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Mango Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with Grilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Crispy Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$13.50
Bellflower Restaurant
209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked Chicken Salad on Toasted Milk Bread with Duke's Mayo, Onions and PIckles