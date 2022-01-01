Chicken salad in Ypsilanti

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro - 1030 Ecorse Rd

2469 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Salad with Grilled Chicken$12.99
MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Chicken Salad$11.99
Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with Grilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Fajita Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Strawberry Salad$13.50
Bellflower Restaurant

209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti

Avg 5 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Chicken Salad on Toasted Milk Bread with Duke's Mayo, Onions and PIckles
Bon Appetit Cuisine

421 W. Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, and onions
