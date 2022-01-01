Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti restaurants
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve cobb salad

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

TakeoutDelivery
Coronado Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rock Barbecue

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rock Cobb Salad$18.00
Tuscan blend greens and romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, smoked chicken, egg, smoked bacon, Angus beef brisket, cheddar, gouda and bleu cheese
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

TakeoutDelivery
Coronado Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion
