Crispy chicken in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill
4095 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti
|Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
|$15.49
Taste of souther hospitality. Our 6 oz, crispy chicken topped with creamy Velveeta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and signature Bistro sauce. Feels like home.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Crispy Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$13.50
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Got Burger!
301 West Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and thousand island sauce
|Build your own crispy chicken
|$5.99
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
served with lettuce ,pickles ,grilled jalapeño ,American cheese and thousand islands.