Crispy chicken in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti restaurants
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill

4095 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwhich$15.49
Taste of souther hospitality. Our 6 oz, crispy chicken topped with creamy Velveeta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and signature Bistro sauce. Feels like home.
More about Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Strawberry Salad$13.50
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
Got Burger! image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Got Burger!

301 West Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and thousand island sauce
Build your own crispy chicken$5.99
Crispy Chicken Wrap$6.99
served with lettuce ,pickles ,grilled jalapeño ,American cheese and thousand islands.
More about Got Burger!

