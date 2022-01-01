Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Ypsilanti
/
Ypsilanti
/
Curry
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve curry
Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
No reviews yet
Vegan Red Curry Tofu
$11.00
Hoagie Roll, Curry & Garlic Infused Tofu, Vegan Mayo, Pickles, Vegan Slaw
More about Corner Brewery
Latin American Cuban Cuisine
2283 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti
No reviews yet
curry mustard
$0.50
More about Latin American Cuban Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Ypsilanti
Cake
Boneless Wings
Cookies
Chili Dogs
Banana Cake
Caesar Salad
Fish Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Neighborhoods within Ypsilanti to explore
Depot Town Ypsilanti
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Downtown Ypsilanti
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Ypsilanti to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston