Egg rolls in Ypsilanti

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SW Egg Roll$10.00
Seasoned chicken breast, cheese, corn and black bean salsa, avocado wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with our house made creamy cilantro dipping sauce.
Korean Egg Roll$10.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder and kimchi wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with a spicy Thai chili sauce.
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Egg Rolls$7.50
corned beef, swiss chees & coleslaw. Served w/ side of "Russian"
Irish Pub Egg Rolls$7.50
Big Mac Egg Rolls$7.50
Our famous burger, American cheese, diced onion and pickel
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SW Egg Roll$10.00
Seasoned chicken breast, cheese, corn and black bean salsa, avocado wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with our house made creamy cilantro dipping sauce.
Korean Egg Roll$10.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder and kimchi wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with a spicy Thai chili sauce.
