Egg rolls in Ypsilanti

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|SW Egg Roll
|$10.00
Seasoned chicken breast, cheese, corn and black bean salsa, avocado wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with our house made creamy cilantro dipping sauce.
|Korean Egg Roll
|$10.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder and kimchi wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with a spicy Thai chili sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$7.50
corned beef, swiss chees & coleslaw. Served w/ side of "Russian"
|Irish Pub Egg Rolls
|$7.50
|Big Mac Egg Rolls
|$7.50
Our famous burger, American cheese, diced onion and pickel
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
