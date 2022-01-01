Fish and chips in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve fish and chips
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Kids Fish & Chips
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.
Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Fresh Cod, Fries, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Fish & Chips
|$13.25
Beer Battered Cod served w/ hand cut english chips and fresh slaw