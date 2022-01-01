Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Ypsilanti

Go
Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fish & Chips
Fish & Chips$16.00
House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Corner Brewery image

 

Corner Brewery

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.00
Fresh Cod, Fries, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
More about Corner Brewery
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.25
Beer Battered Cod served w/ hand cut english chips and fresh slaw
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fish & Chips
Fish & Chips$16.00
House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

