Fish tacos in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Fish Taco (1)
|$3.50
|Fish Tacos Meal
|$12.99
Flaky cod battered in Dos XX's beer batter to order. Topped with our fresh mango salsa, spicy slaw and chipotle cream. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Fish Taco
|$13.25
3 flour tortillas filled w/ fresh grilled Cod, spicy fresh mango-pineapple-orange salsa & pepper jack cheese. Served with red beans, rice and avocado dip
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
More about Dolores Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Dolores Mexican Restaurant
6 S Washington St, Ypsilanti
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00