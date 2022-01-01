Greek salad in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.00
More about Vegano Italiano
Vegano Italiano
530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Spnach, romaine, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, artichokes, kalamata olives, cucumber, chickpeas. Choice of tzatziki or greek balsamic dressing
***OUT OF KALAMATA OLIVES 5/3***
More about Corner Brewery
Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Beets, Cucumbers, Greek Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.