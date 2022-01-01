Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve greek salad

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.00
Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese
Side Greek Salad$4.00
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Vegano Italiano

530 N Huron St, Ypsilanti

Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Spnach, romaine, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, artichokes, kalamata olives, cucumber, chickpeas. Choice of tzatziki or greek balsamic dressing
***OUT OF KALAMATA OLIVES 5/3***
More about Vegano Italiano
Corner Brewery

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Beets, Cucumbers, Greek Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
More about Corner Brewery
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

TakeoutDelivery
Side Greek Salad$4.00
Greek Salad$12.00
Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

