Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Ypsilanti

Go
Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve patty melts

Blazin' Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Blazin' Burgers

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$7.50
Served on Toasted Rye, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, & Thousand Island Dressing.
More about Blazin' Burgers
Banner pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Roast Patty Melt$14.00
Oven roasted pot roast layered with smoked Gouda cheese on grilled brioche bread. Served with pickled red onion, horseradish sauce, and Au Jus.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Banner pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Roast Patty Melt$14.00
Oven roasted pot roast layered with smoked Gouda cheese on grilled brioche bread. Served with pickled red onion, horseradish sauce, and Au Jus.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
The Wurst Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Wurst Bar

705 W Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (1902 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.00
Original burger patty, caramelized onions, swiss cheese on marble rye
More about The Wurst Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Ypsilanti

Turkey Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Garlic Parmesan

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Egg Rolls

Fish Sandwiches

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ypsilanti to explore

Depot Town Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Ypsilanti

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Ypsilanti to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston