Patty melts in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve patty melts
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Blazin' Burgers
2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti
|Patty Melt
|$7.50
Served on Toasted Rye, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, & Thousand Island Dressing.
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Pot Roast Patty Melt
|$14.00
Oven roasted pot roast layered with smoked Gouda cheese on grilled brioche bread. Served with pickled red onion, horseradish sauce, and Au Jus.
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Pot Roast Patty Melt
|$14.00
Oven roasted pot roast layered with smoked Gouda cheese on grilled brioche bread. Served with pickled red onion, horseradish sauce, and Au Jus.