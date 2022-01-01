Pizza rolls in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve pizza rolls
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls
|$12.00
Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.
|Pizza Rolls
|$12.00
Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls
|$12.00
Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.
|Pizza Rolls
|$12.00
Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.