Pizza rolls in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti restaurants
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve pizza rolls

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls$12.00
Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.
Pizza Rolls$12.00
Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls$12.00
Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.
Pizza Rolls$12.00
Extra-large pepperoni rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

