Po boy in Ypsilanti

Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro - 1030 Ecorse Rd
2469 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti
|Cuppy's Shrimp Po' Boy
|$7.99
6oz shrimp, fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato & our house-made remoulade sauce in a buttery toasted french roll.
|Cuppy's Catfish Po' Boy
|$7.99
6oz fillet, fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato & our housemade remoulade sauce in a buttery toasted french roll.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rock Barbecue
207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
|Burnt End Po’ Boy
|$17.00
Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
|Ocean Po'Boy
|$13.00
Fried Cod and Lettuce in a Hoagie Bun, topped with Spicy Mayo and Green Onions
Bellflower Restaurant
209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti
|Fried Fish Po'Boy
|$15.00
Wild Blue Catfish po' boy battered and fried served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles.
|SMOKED HAM PO'BOY
|$12.00
Smoked ham cut into thin slices and served on a Duke's mayo-toasted loaf of our Bellflower milk bread with lettuce, tomato and creole mustard.