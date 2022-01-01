Po boy in Ypsilanti

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro - 1030 Ecorse Rd

2469 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuppy's Shrimp Po' Boy$7.99
6oz shrimp, fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato & our house-made remoulade sauce in a buttery toasted french roll.
Cuppy's Catfish Po' Boy$7.99
6oz fillet, fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato & our housemade remoulade sauce in a buttery toasted french roll.
More about Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro - 1030 Ecorse Rd
Red Rock Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rock Barbecue

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burnt End Po’ Boy$17.00
More about Red Rock Barbecue
Item pic

 

Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ocean Po'Boy$13.00
Fried Cod and Lettuce in a Hoagie Bun, topped with Spicy Mayo and Green Onions
More about Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery
Item pic

 

Bellflower Restaurant

209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti

Avg 5 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Po'Boy$15.00
Wild Blue Catfish po' boy battered and fried served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles.
SMOKED HAM PO'BOY$12.00
Smoked ham cut into thin slices and served on a Duke's mayo-toasted loaf of our Bellflower milk bread with lettuce, tomato and creole mustard.
More about Bellflower Restaurant

