Pretzels in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti restaurants
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve pretzels

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

Jumbo Soft Pretzels$8.50
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rock Barbecue

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
Pub Pretzel$11.00
a GIANT Pretzel served with our house-made honey and South Carolina mustards. Add our warm Michigan beer cheese or pimento cheese for 2.5
Corner Brewery

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
Pretzel Spears$8.50
Served with Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce and Brown Ale Mustard
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sandwich$10.50
Grilled black forest ham w/ double swiss cheese served on a grilled pretzel roll slathered in honey mustard. Served w/ side of poato chips
Pretzel Bites$6.75
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

Jumbo Soft Pretzels$8.50
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Wurst Bar

705 W Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (1902 reviews)
Bavarian Pretzels$7.00
Two soft baked pretzel sticks served with a side of buttercream fluff dip
