Pretzels in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Jumbo Soft Pretzels
|$8.50
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce
More about Red Rock Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rock Barbecue
207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
|Pub Pretzel
|$11.00
a GIANT Pretzel served with our house-made honey and South Carolina mustards. Add our warm Michigan beer cheese or pimento cheese for 2.5
More about Corner Brewery
Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
|Pretzel Spears
|$8.50
Served with Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce and Brown Ale Mustard
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled black forest ham w/ double swiss cheese served on a grilled pretzel roll slathered in honey mustard. Served w/ side of poato chips
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.75
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Jumbo Soft Pretzels
|$8.50
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce