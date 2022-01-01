Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ypsilanti

Go
Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Corner Brewery image

 

Corner Brewery

720 Norris St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS Quesadilla$5.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese
More about Corner Brewery
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Bean & Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Grande Steak Quesadilla$15.99
Plain Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Chz Quesadilla$10.50
Seasoned chicken breast grilled w/ pepper jack, salsa and cheddar cheese in two flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.
3 Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Three cheese quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla$13.25
Tender flat iron steak w/ jack & cheddar cheese and salsa, folded into two flour tortillas. Served w/ house made tortilla chips
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

Map

Map

