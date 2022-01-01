Quesadillas in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve quesadillas
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
Corner Brewery
720 Norris St, Ypsilanti
|KIDS Quesadilla
|$5.00
Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Cheese
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Kid's Bean & Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Grande Steak Quesadilla
|$15.99
|Plain Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Chicken & Chz Quesadilla
|$10.50
Seasoned chicken breast grilled w/ pepper jack, salsa and cheddar cheese in two flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.
|3 Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Three cheese quesadilla
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.25
Tender flat iron steak w/ jack & cheddar cheese and salsa, folded into two flour tortillas. Served w/ house made tortilla chips
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
