Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants you'll love

Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants
Downtown Ypsilanti's top cuisines

American
Bars & lounges
Must-try Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants

Red Rock Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rock Barbecue

207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Tossed in hot bacon dressing & sprinkled with parmesan
St. Louis Spare Ribs
Rubbed with our own specialty seasoning blend and smoked to perfection
Burnt Ends$15.00
(limited quantity) Beef brisket point, rubbed and smoked a second time, topped with jalapenos and Red Rock Rub
Bellflower Restaurant image

 

Bellflower Restaurant

209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti

Avg 5 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Fried Tofu (V) Sandwich$8.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
#7 Pimento Cheese (V) Sandwich$7.95
Pimento cheese sandwich, sharp cheddar cheese, Duke's mayo, pimento peppers, garlic, Crystal hot sauce served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
#2 Fried Shrimp Sandwich$9.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
Dolores Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Dolores Mexican Restaurant

6 S Washington St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.3 (341 reviews)
Popular items
Guacamole And Chips$9.00
Churros$6.50
Al Pastor$12.00
Ypsi Alehouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Ypsi Alehouse

124 Pearl St #100, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
