Downtown Ypsilanti restaurants you'll love

More about Red Rock Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rock Barbecue
207 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$5.00
Tossed in hot bacon dressing & sprinkled with parmesan
|St. Louis Spare Ribs
Rubbed with our own specialty seasoning blend and smoked to perfection
|Burnt Ends
|$15.00
(limited quantity) Beef brisket point, rubbed and smoked a second time, topped with jalapenos and Red Rock Rub
More about Bellflower Restaurant
Bellflower Restaurant
209 Pearl St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|#5 Fried Tofu (V) Sandwich
|$8.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
|#7 Pimento Cheese (V) Sandwich
|$7.95
Pimento cheese sandwich, sharp cheddar cheese, Duke's mayo, pimento peppers, garlic, Crystal hot sauce served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
|#2 Fried Shrimp Sandwich
|$9.95
comes dressed with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, pickle vinaigrette, dukes mayo on our house made milk bread
More about Dolores Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Dolores Mexican Restaurant
6 S Washington St, Ypsilanti
|Popular items
|Guacamole And Chips
|$9.00
|Churros
|$6.50
|Al Pastor
|$12.00
More about Ypsi Alehouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Ypsi Alehouse
124 Pearl St #100, Ypsilanti