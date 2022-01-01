Yuba City sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Yuba City

AJ's Sandwiches image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Sandwiches

1171 Bridge Street, Yuba City

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Sandwich$7.99
Choose any signature sandwich in a half size!
Build Your Own$9.99
If you would like to add cheese, please do so in the "ADD ON" section
Bike Mike Special$11.49
Roast Beef, Turkey, Salami, Garlic-Chipotle-Mayo
More about AJ's Sandwiches
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600, Yuba City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
10 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

10 Beach Hut Deli

1655 Colusa Hwy, Yuba City

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
More about 10 Beach Hut Deli

