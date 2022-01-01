Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Yuba City

Yuba City restaurants
Yuba City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant image

 

Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant

1655 Colusa Hwy #300, Yuba City

Takeout
Chicken Salad$14.50
Freshly mixed greens with char-broiled chicken breasts & thighs with homemade house dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

10 Beach Hut Deli

1655 Colusa Hwy, Yuba City

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600, Yuba City

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad*
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad^
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
