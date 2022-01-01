Chicken salad in Yuba City
Yuba City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
1655 Colusa Hwy #300, Yuba City
|Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Freshly mixed greens with char-broiled chicken breasts & thighs with homemade house dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
10 Beach Hut Deli
1655 Colusa Hwy, Yuba City
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
West Coast Sourdough
1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600, Yuba City
|Southwest Chicken Salad*
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|#12 Chicken Salad^
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*