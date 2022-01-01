Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Yuba City

Yuba City restaurants
Yuba City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant image

 

Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant

1655 Colusa Hwy #300, Yuba City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Grilled BBQ Chicken (Entree)$20.95
Grilled marinated leg meat with Kenzo's house spicy sauce
More about Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
La Unica's Fresh Mex image

 

La Unica's Fresh Mex

971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City

Avg 4.9 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken$4.01
More about La Unica's Fresh Mex
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600, Yuba City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough

