Nachos in Yuba City

Yuba City restaurants
Yuba City restaurants that serve nachos

SALADS • SANDWICHES

10 Beach Hut Deli

1655 Colusa Hwy, Yuba City

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 10 Beach Hut Deli
La Unica's Fresh Mex image

 

La Unica's Fresh Mex

971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City

Avg 4.9 (121 reviews)
Takeout
5 oz Nacho Cheese$1.15
2oz Nacho Cheese$0.60
Large Meat Nachos Special$8.99
More about La Unica's Fresh Mex

