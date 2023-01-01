Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Yuba City
/
Yuba City
/
Quesadillas
Yuba City restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Happy Viking
741 Plumas St, Yuba City
No reviews yet
Quesadilla
$11.99
More about The Happy Viking
La Unica's Fresh Mex
971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City
Avg 4.9
(121 reviews)
Meat Quesadilla
$11.49
Your choice of meat with melted cheese, side of sour cream & guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla
$7.59
Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Kids Quesadilla
$2.49
More about La Unica's Fresh Mex
