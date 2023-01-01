Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Yuba City

Yuba City restaurants
Yuba City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Banner pic

 

The Happy Viking

741 Plumas St, Yuba City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$11.99
More about The Happy Viking
La Unica's Fresh Mex image

 

La Unica's Fresh Mex

971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City

Avg 4.9 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Quesadilla$11.49
Your choice of meat with melted cheese, side of sour cream & guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla$7.59
Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Kids Quesadilla$2.49
More about La Unica's Fresh Mex

