Tacos in
Yuba City
/
Yuba City
/
Tacos
Yuba City restaurants that serve tacos
The Happy Viking
741 Plumas St, Yuba City
No reviews yet
Mini Tacos
$9.99
More about The Happy Viking
La Unica's Fresh Mex
971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City
Avg 4.9
(121 reviews)
5 Street Tacos
$11.95
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
4 Street Tacos
$9.56
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
Ten 4 $15.99 Tacos
$15.00
More about La Unica's Fresh Mex
