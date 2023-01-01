Tacos in Yuba City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Happy Viking

741 Plumas St, Yuba City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Tacos$9.99
More about The Happy Viking
La Unica's Fresh Mex image

 

La Unica's Fresh Mex

971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City

Avg 4.9 (121 reviews)
Takeout
5 Street Tacos$11.95
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
4 Street Tacos$9.56
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
Ten 4 $15.99 Tacos$15.00
More about La Unica's Fresh Mex

