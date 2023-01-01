Fried rice in Yucaipa
Yucaipa restaurants that serve fried rice
Ocean Pho #1 - Ocean Pho Yucaipa
33527 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa
|99. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables (Cut Noodle)
|$14.49
|94. Fried Rice w/ Tofu
|$13.99
|72. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle Combination (Crispy Cut Noodle)
|$14.99
YuThaiPa - 35134 Yucaipa Blvd.
35134 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa
|F3. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fried Rice Curry With Chicken, Shrimp (3), Pineapple, Raisin ,Cashew Nut, Green Onion, Fried Egg.
|F1. Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Fried Rice With Egg, Chicken, Green Onion, Fried Egg.