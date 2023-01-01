Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Yucaipa
/
Yucaipa
/
Thai Tea
Yucaipa restaurants that serve thai tea
Ocean Pho #1 - Ocean Pho Yucaipa
33527 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea
$5.25
Thai Iced Tea
$4.99
More about Ocean Pho #1 - Ocean Pho Yucaipa
YuThaiPa - 35134 Yucaipa Blvd.
35134 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa
No reviews yet
Thai Tea
$4.50
Thai Tea Oat Milk
$5.00
More about YuThaiPa - 35134 Yucaipa Blvd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Yucaipa
Steamed Rice
Beef Steaks
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Teriyaki
Curry
Beef Broccoli
Fried Rice
More near Yucaipa to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Redlands
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Fontana
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
San Bernardino
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Mira Loma
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(640 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(440 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston