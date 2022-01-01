Go
Yucatan Grill

A taste of Mexico and the Caribbean!
Great Food. Great Memories.

GRILL

550 Pacific Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Yucatan Rice$2.95
You Call It Burrito$12.75
First choose your protein: char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken or carnitas.
Mahi-mahi or shrimp-additional charge.
Then choose your fillings: grilled vegetables, pinto beans, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, red sauce, green sauce, ranchero sauce and cheese.
Combo$4.95
Add beans and rice to any item to make it a combo!
Crispy Chicken Taco$2.95
Mexican Taco$3.95
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of char-grilled asada, chicken or carnitas topped with cilantro, onion and green sauce.
Crispy Beef Taco$3.75
Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded beef and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Smoked Beef Brisket Mexican Street Taco$3.95
Brisket smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours
Cheese Enchilada$3.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with sauce and melted cheese.
Crispy Chicken Taco$3.75
Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Soft Taco$3.95
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, chicken or carnitas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

550 Pacific Coast Hwy

Seal Beach CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

