Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

Yucatan Taco Stand proudly features the freshest Mexican cuisine in OKC. Oh... And we have more than 75 100% blue agave tequilas!

100 E California Ave Ste 110

Popular Items

Habenero Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed full with Chihuahua cheese, tequila lime chicken, roasted garlic aioli, mango habenero sauce and diced red onions
Fajita Street Plate$12.99
three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with your choice of fajita beef, chicken, prok or shrimp, topped with grilled onions jalapenos and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice
A la carte Taco$3.95
steamed white corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco and roasted garlic aioli
Burrito$10.25
flour or wheat tortilla filled with rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and roasted garlic aioli. choice of red (mild), green (medium) or habenero (hot) sauce.
Fajita Quesadilla Dinner$13.95
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
Burrito Bowl$10.50
a bed of latin rice and black beans topped with chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jullienned grilled vegetables, roasted garlic aioli and tortilla strips. choice of red (mild), green (medium), or habenero (hot)
Yucatan Salad$10.00
mixed greens chihuahua cheese, jicima, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco, cured olives and tortilla strips, served with your choice of spicy herb buttermilk or balsmic shallot vinnaigrette
Nachos$11.75
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
Side of Fries$2.50
Barbacoa Plate$12.99
three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with barbacoa beef, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice
100 E California Ave Ste 110

OKlahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
