Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Yucca
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
700 Fairfield Ave
Independence, KY 41073
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
700 Fairfield Ave, Independence KY 41073
Nearby restaurants
Sinners & Saints
Come in and enjoy!
Braxton Labs
Come in and enjoy!
Buckhead Mountain Grill
REGULAR & HOLIDAY HOURS
Monday: Closed
Tuesday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
November 25 (Thanksgiving): Closed
December 24 (Xmas Eve): 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
December 25 (Xmas Day): Closed
35 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
859-491-7333
Bow Tie Cafe
We are proudly serving the finest Intelligentsia coffee & espresso drinks as well as fine wines, craft beer and cocktails and casual bistro fare including breakfast, lunch, pastries and snacks.