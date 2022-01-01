Go
Toast

Yucca Tree Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy

Yucca Valley CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crossroads Cafe

No reviews yet

Put down your backpack and pick up a fork! Serving breakfast, lunch & dinner everyday. We aim to make your day even better than you had hoped for. Sit, eat, drink & be merry! --the Staff.

Roadrunner Grab+Go

No reviews yet

Good food, fast!

JT Country Kitchen

No reviews yet

Home Cook'n for your soul- Joshua Trees oldest restaurant serving up home cooked meals to locals and tourists alike for over 40 years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston