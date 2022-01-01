Yujo
Yujo is a fast-casual restaurant serving Asian comfort food specializing in authentic Japanese ramen and fresh brewed boba tea.
RAMEN
9431 North Meridian Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9431 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora
Big Lug Canteen was inspired by the foods, beers, and spirits that two self-identifying big lugs like to eat and drink. We make what we want, we make it for Nora, and like any Big Lug… we make it solid.
Nora
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Indianapolis area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
Caffe Buondi
Come on in and enjoy!