Yujo is a fast-casual restaurant serving Asian comfort food specializing in authentic Japanese ramen and fresh brewed boba tea.

RAMEN

9431 North Meridian Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (2656 reviews)

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Genmaicha$4.75
Brown sugar streaks with milky genmaicha tea
Fried Chicken$6.00
Juicy Japanese fried chicken paired with a house dipping sauce
Vegetable Sapporo$13.25
Stir-fried vegetables with a rich soy sauce vegan stock
Pork Gyoza
Japanese pan-fried pot stickers with pork filling.
Tokyo Classic$11.00
Classic Tokyo soy sauce style with a hint of smoky tuna
Vegetable Gyoza
Japanese pan-fried pot stickers with vegetable filling. As of January 2022 we are using new vegetable gyoza. The look is slightly different but it's that same great taste!
Hokkaido Miso$13.75
Northern-style ramen seasoned with rich miso topped with wok sauté toppings
Spicy Ramen$14.00
Savory miso infused with Japanese spicy peppers and hot oil
Yuzu Signature$12.25
Refreshing Japanese lemon zest with our slow simmered chicken and pork broth
Peach Oolong$4.50
Fragrant and sweet peach tea
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

9431 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

