Yukon restaurants you'll love

The Flower Shop Winery
629 & 631 W. Main Street, Yukon
|Popular items
|Casablanca
"Chicken Alfredo"
|The Paradise/ Rasp Dragon
|$15.00
Raspberry Dragon Fruit Sweet Rose
|Dreamland
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
1709 S Mustang Rd, Yukon
|Popular items
|Avocado Sunrise
|$4.99
Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
|Firecracker
|$4.99
Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)
|Meat Lovers Bagel
|$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
Earl's Rib Palace
10 West Main, Yukon
|Popular items
|SUPER LOADED POTATO
|$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
|SIDES
Individual Sides
|THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH
|$12.00
Two meat combo.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
12000 NW Expressway, Yukon
|Popular items
|Mile High Club
|$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold
|Pizza Bagel
|$4.50
Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
|$4.99
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Graze Craze
501 S. Mustang Rd Suite R, Yukon
|Popular items
|Vegegrazian - Vegetarian
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
|Cracker Box
|$15.00
|The Gone Grazey Classic
|$18.00
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
1701 Shedeck Parkway, Yukon
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Luigi's Bistro
2101 Westbury Drive, Yukon
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
|$8.00
8c
|Fried Ravioli (7)
|$9.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hynson's Classic Burgers
825 E Main St Suite 100, Yukon
|Popular items
|#1 Hynson's Hamburger
|$5.54
hynson's sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, on brioche bun
|KIDS' HAMBURGER (PLAIN)
|$5.49
small fries, kids drink
|Hynson's Fries
|$2.69
spicy seasoning