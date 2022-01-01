Yukon restaurants you'll love

Yukon restaurants
Toast
  • Yukon

Yukon's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Caterers
Bagels
Must-try Yukon restaurants

The Flower Shop Winery image

 

The Flower Shop Winery

629 & 631 W. Main Street, Yukon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Casablanca
"Chicken Alfredo"
The Paradise/ Rasp Dragon$15.00
Raspberry Dragon Fruit Sweet Rose
Dreamland
More about The Flower Shop Winery
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

1709 S Mustang Rd, Yukon

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Sunrise$4.99
Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
Firecracker$4.99
Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)
Meat Lovers Bagel$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Earl's Rib Palace image

 

Earl's Rib Palace

10 West Main, Yukon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER LOADED POTATO$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
SIDES
Individual Sides
THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH$12.00
Two meat combo.
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

12000 NW Expressway, Yukon

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mile High Club$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold
Pizza Bagel$4.50
Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel$4.99
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Graze Craze image

 

Graze Craze

501 S. Mustang Rd Suite R, Yukon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegegrazian - Vegetarian
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
Cracker Box$15.00
The Gone Grazey Classic$18.00
More about Graze Craze
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

1701 Shedeck Parkway, Yukon

Avg 3.5 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Luigi's Bistro

2101 Westbury Drive, Yukon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)$8.00
8c
Fried Ravioli (7)$9.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
More about Luigi's Bistro
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hynson's Classic Burgers

825 E Main St Suite 100, Yukon

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#1 Hynson's Hamburger$5.54
hynson's sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, on brioche bun
KIDS' HAMBURGER (PLAIN)$5.49
small fries, kids drink
Hynson's Fries$2.69
spicy seasoning
More about Hynson's Classic Burgers
Hawaiian Bros image

 

Hawaiian Bros

1603 Garth Brooks Boulevard, Yukon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hawaiian Bros
