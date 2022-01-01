Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Yukon
/
Yukon
/
Chicken Tenders
Yukon restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Earl's Rib Palace
10 West Main, Yukon
No reviews yet
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
$6.00
CHICKEN STRIPS
$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Luigi's Bistro
2101 Westbury Drive, Yukon
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Strips
$6.00
More about Luigi's Bistro
