Croissants in Yukon
Yukon restaurants that serve croissants
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
1709 S Mustang Rd, Yukon
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
|Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
12000 NW Expressway, Yukon
