Italian sandwiches in Yukon

The Flower Shop Winery - 631 W. Main Street
629 & 631 W. Main Street, Yukon
|Italian Sandwich
|$11.00
Canadian bacon, Salami, Deli Pepperoni, Capicola, Red Onions, Hot Pepper Mix, Mozzarella, and Topped with Lettuce, Italian Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.
Emma Elle's Italian Kitchen - 4401 Grant Blvd, Ste 3, Yukon, OK, 73099, US
4401 Grant Blvd, Yukon
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$13.99
Served on a 6" oven toasted hoagie bun. Served with house potato chips and basil pesto dipping sauce. A soup or salad can be substituted for chips.
Slow roasted, thinly sliced Italian sirloin topped with gardenia relish and melted mozzarella. Served with beef au jus.