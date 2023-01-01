Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Yukon

Yukon restaurants
Yukon restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

The Flower Shop Winery - 631 W. Main Street

629 & 631 W. Main Street, Yukon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sandwich$11.00
Canadian bacon, Salami, Deli Pepperoni, Capicola, Red Onions, Hot Pepper Mix, Mozzarella, and Topped with Lettuce, Italian Dressing, Served on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread. Served with a Bag of Chips and our Crisp Pickles.
More about The Flower Shop Winery - 631 W. Main Street
Banner pic

 

Emma Elle's Italian Kitchen - 4401 Grant Blvd, Ste 3, Yukon, OK, 73099, US

4401 Grant Blvd, Yukon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$13.99
Served on a 6" oven toasted hoagie bun. Served with house potato chips and basil pesto dipping sauce. A soup or salad can be substituted for chips.
Slow roasted, thinly sliced Italian sirloin topped with gardenia relish and melted mozzarella. Served with beef au jus.
More about Emma Elle's Italian Kitchen - 4401 Grant Blvd, Ste 3, Yukon, OK, 73099, US

