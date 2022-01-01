Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Yukon

Yukon restaurants
Toast

Yukon restaurants that serve tuna salad

Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

1709 S Mustang Rd, Yukon

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

12000 NW Expressway, Yukon

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe

