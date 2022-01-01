Go
Toast

yum! kitchen & bakery

Welcome to yum!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

6001 Shady Oak Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

szechuan salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
chicken club$12.95
chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon & pommeray honey aioli on toasted whole grain
ranger cookie$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
tuna melt$12.95
house made english muffin, fancy schmancy tuna salad, sliced tomato & muenster cheese
macaroni & cheese large$9.95
chicken fingers$5.95
crispy brussel sprouts$5.95
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
macaroni & cheese small$6.95
french fries$5.95
w/ red pepper aioli, cajun mayo & ketchup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6001 Shady Oak Rd

Minnetonka MN

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Burger Minnetonka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cam Ranh Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mainstreet Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Hopkins, MN, we offer juicy burgers, delicious pub fair and just like mom used to make comfort food. From craft beer to signature cocktails we have them all. Happy Hour 7 days a week, Live Music on the weekends, MINGO, Event room, Pulltabs, E-Tabs, and a 200 inch BIG SCREEN TV for all your sports watching needs. Come see for yourself what we are all about.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston