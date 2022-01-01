Go
yum! kitchen & bakery

Welcome to yum!

164 Snelling Avenue North

Popular Items

ranger cookie$2.00
a yum! favorite - packed w/ rolled oats, toffee pieces, butterscotch chips and flake coconut
crispy brussel sprouts$5.95
fish & chips$15.95
true alaskan cod w/ house tartar sauce
patticake slice$6.25
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
yum! veggie$10.95
avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
yum! cupcake$4.25
a chocolate cupcake, filled with 7 minute frosting, and dipped in rich ganache
szechuan salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
french fries$5.95
w/ red pepper aioli, cajun mayo & ketchup
chicken club$14.95
chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon & pommeray honey aioli on toasted whole grain
Location

St. Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
