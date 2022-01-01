Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House
1213 S Soto St.
Location
1213 S Soto St.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
PIZZANISTA!
PIZZANISTA! brings seditiously delicious pizza to Southern California, made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. All of our menu items are made the old fashioned way: in-house, by hand.
We use locally-grown produce, and humanely-raised meats and eggs
whenever possible. We look forward to serving you!
Guerrilla Tacos
Guerrilla Tacos offers you Los Angeles cuisine. We infuse the flavors of the city into LAs favorite food: tacos.