So Cal Pizza is a family operated restaurant that opened in Norwalk in 2012. The owner dreamed of venturing on his own and after 20+years of experience, he made it happen. So Cal Pizza is an old fashion pizza joint with some new ideas to help the community, being big on serving them. So Cal Pizza supports the community with fundraisers to get Our name out there as well as help the different organizations get the monies needed to help run the many groups, clubs, teams, special causes and even help entire schools programs. Our hope is that your visit to our place will bring you great memories of family time, yummy food and great events. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook, and you won't miss our special events happenings!

