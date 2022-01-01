Yuma American restaurants you'll love

Go
Yuma restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Yuma

Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman

1951 W 25th St, Yuma

Avg 4.2 (285 reviews)
Takeout
More about Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman
Lutes Casino image

 

Lutes Casino

221 S MAIN STREET, YUMA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lutes Casino
Banner pic

 

Patio Susheria - Yuma

1401 S Ave B, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Shrimp Roll$8.00
Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Yakisoba$10.00
Stir Fried Noodles With Chicken, Shrimp, and Vegetables
California Dreamer Roll$9.00
Crab, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado and Cream Cheese.
Topped: Cream Cheese
More about Patio Susheria - Yuma
Map

More near Yuma to explore

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Palm Desert

No reviews yet

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Indio

No reviews yet

Julian

No reviews yet

Buckeye

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston