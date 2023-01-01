Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Yuma

Go
Yuma restaurants
Toast

Yuma restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

SUNSHINE CAFE

10110 N Frontage Rd, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie & Cream Frappe 20 oz$5.85
More about SUNSHINE CAFE
Consumer pic

 

The Crossing Grill & Bar

2690 S 4TH AVE, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Fresh Cookie$10.95
More about The Crossing Grill & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Yuma

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Map

More near Yuma to explore

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Buckeye

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Julian

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (137 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston