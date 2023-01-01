Curry in Yuma
Yuma restaurants that serve curry
More about Curries
Curries
711 E 32ND ST, Yuma
|Shrimp Andhra curry
|$17.00
shrimp cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk
|Lamb Coconut Curry
|$17.00
Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and lamb
|Malai Kofta Curry
|$14.00
Cottage cheese and vegetable rounds in Sour cream and vegetable sauce
More about Aroi Thai Cuisine LLC - 1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4
Aroi Thai Cuisine LLC - 1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4
1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4, Yuma
|37. Yellow Curry
|$13.99
Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.
|L11. Yellow Curry
|$11.99
Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.