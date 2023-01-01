Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Yuma

Yuma restaurants
Yuma restaurants that serve curry

Curries

711 E 32ND ST, Yuma

Shrimp Andhra curry$17.00
shrimp cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk
Lamb Coconut Curry$17.00
Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and lamb
Malai Kofta Curry$14.00
Cottage cheese and vegetable rounds in Sour cream and vegetable sauce
Aroi Thai Cuisine LLC - 1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4

1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4, Yuma

37. Yellow Curry$13.99
Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.
L11. Yellow Curry$11.99
Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.
