Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flautas in
Yuma
/
Yuma
/
Flautas
Yuma restaurants that serve flautas
The Crossing Grill & Bar
2690 S 4TH AVE, Yuma
No reviews yet
Sonoran Potato Flautas
$8.39
More about The Crossing Grill & Bar
Taco Monster - 2198 South 4th Avenue
2198 South 4th Avenue, Yuma
No reviews yet
3 Flautas
$4.49
Mayo, Cabbage, Tomato, Cheese
More about Taco Monster - 2198 South 4th Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Yuma
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Cheesecake
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Burritos
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
More near Yuma to explore
Lake Havasu City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Palm Desert
Avg 5
(18 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
La Quinta
No reviews yet
Buckeye
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Julian
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Indio
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston