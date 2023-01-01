Shrimp curry in Yuma
Yuma restaurants that serve shrimp curry
More about Curries
Curries
711 E 32ND ST, Yuma
|Shrimp Andhra curry
|$17.00
shrimp cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk
|Classic Shrimp Curry
|$17.00
Traditional Indian curry cooked in a sauté of onion, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes with shrimp
|Coconut Shrimp Curry
|$17.00
Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and shrimp
More about Aroi Thai Cuisine LLC - 1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4
Aroi Thai Cuisine LLC - 1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4
1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4, Yuma
|55. Mango Curry With Shrimp
|$18.99
A delicious blend of Thai spices and bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves in a rich coconut milk.