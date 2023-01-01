Tacos in Yuma
Birreria El Gordo
362 W 32nd St, Yuma
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$3.99
|Birria Taco
|$3.30
|Taco Tuesday Special
|$1.00
The Pint House Bar & Grill - 265 S Main Street
265 S Main Street, Yuma
|O.G. FISH TACOS
|$10.25
2 TACOS SERVED WITH GRILLED OR HAND BEER-BATTERED FRIED FISH, CABBAGE, HOMEMADE SALSA & CREMA. SERVED ON CHOICE OF FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS.
Taco Monster - 2198 South 4th Avenue
2198 South 4th Avenue, Yuma
|Tacos de Pollo
|$3.25
(Regular: Cabbage, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)
|Tacos de Cabeza
|$3.25
(Regular: Onion, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)
|Tacos de Tripa
|$3.49
(Regular: Onion, Cilantro) (Monster: California Pepper, Beans, Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro)