Teriyaki bowls in Yuma
Yuma restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Birrieria El Gordo
Birrieria El Gordo
362 W 32nd St, Yuma
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$6.99
|Beef Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.99
|Kids Teriyaki Bowl
|$3.99
More about Patio Susheria - Yuma
Patio Susheria - Yuma
1401 S Ave B, Yuma
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$8.00
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl Over Steamed Rice
|Mixed Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.00
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Over Steamed Rice
|Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl
|$9.00
Teriyaki Shrimp Over Steamed Rice