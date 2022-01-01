Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Yuma

Go
Yuma restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yuma
  • /
  • Teriyaki Bowls

Yuma restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Birrieria El Gordo image

 

Birrieria El Gordo

362 W 32nd St, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.99
Beef Teriyaki Bowl$7.99
Kids Teriyaki Bowl$3.99
More about Birrieria El Gordo
Item pic

 

Patio Susheria - Yuma

1401 S Ave B, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$8.00
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl Over Steamed Rice
Mixed Teriyaki Bowl$10.00
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Over Steamed Rice
Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl$9.00
Teriyaki Shrimp Over Steamed Rice
More about Patio Susheria - Yuma

Browse other tasty dishes in Yuma

Shrimp Rolls

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Salad

California Rolls

Teriyaki Chicken

Salmon Rolls

Chicken Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

Map

More near Yuma to explore

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

La Quinta

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Buckeye

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Julian

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston