Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortas in
Yuma
/
Yuma
/
Tortas
Yuma restaurants that serve tortas
Asadero Don Vergas Food Truck
6860 East 32nd Street, Yuma
No reviews yet
Torta Asada
$10.00
More about Asadero Don Vergas Food Truck
Birreria El Gordo
362 W 32nd St, Yuma
No reviews yet
Torta
$10.99
Mexican sandwich with beans cheese and your choice of meat
More about Birreria El Gordo
Browse other tasty dishes in Yuma
Tostadas
Flautas
Teriyaki Chicken
Salmon
Burritos
Chili
Cheesecake
Chicken Tenders
More near Yuma to explore
Lake Havasu City
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Palm Desert
Avg 5
(18 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
La Quinta
No reviews yet
Rancho Mirage
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Buckeye
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Julian
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Indio
Avg 3.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1030 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(349 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston