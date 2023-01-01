Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Yuma

Yuma restaurants
Yuma restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

Mariscos La Apoma

2500 S 4th Ave Suite 6, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Cev Cam$16.00
Item pic

 

Taco Monster - 2198 South 4th Avenue

2198 South 4th Avenue, Yuma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$3.75
Fried Corn Tortilla, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
