Now serving dumplings, noodles, and bowls in LoDo on 16th Street between Blake Street and Wazee Street!
Allergen Notice - If you have any questions or concerns about dietary restrictions or allergens, please give us a call before placing your online order. Thank you!

1520 16th St

Popular Items

HH Thai Coconut Peanuts$3.00
RW Menu
Frescos - Tamarind$6.00
Pom Pom Shrimp$8.00
Creamy Nuoc Cham, Lemongrass (2pcs)
Buddha's Vegetable-Delight Clay Pot$14.00
Crispy Rice, Fresh Herbs (V)
HH Firecracker Chicken Bao Buns$8.00
RW Per Person Charge$25.00
Crunchy Vegetable Spring Rolls$9.00
Ginger Mustard (3pcs) (V)
Firecracker Chicken Bao Buns$10.00
Pickled Red Onion (V) (2pcs)
HH UMAMI Negroni$9.00
Location

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
