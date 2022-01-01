Go
Toast

Yume Sushi Bar

Come in and enjoy!

12254 Ventura Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
Avocado Roll$6.50
Sushi-Tuna$8.00
Sushi-Salmon$7.50
Sushi-Albacore$7.50
Baked Crab H.R$8.00
Special spicy yellowtail cilantro roll$21.00
Crispy rice spicy tuna$16.00
Miso Soup$5.00
Sushi-Japanese Red Snapper$8.50
See full menu

Location

12254 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Backyard Bowls - Studio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beignet Box

No reviews yet

Beignet Box, a southern sweet treat brand, originating in New Orleans, Louisiana, is happy to share the heavenly taste of NOLA with the world.

Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pinz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston