Located inside the Shops at Porter of the Lesley University building, Yume Ga Arukara serves up homemade udon as our only dish. Choose from our classic cold, spicy cold, hot, and spicy hot niku (beef) udon.

1815 Mass Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (494 reviews)

Spicy Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT$20.00
Our spicy hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes) and homemade raiyu (chili oil) PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS. We HIGHLY Recommend to reheat the soup when you get home.
Onsen Egg$3.00
Take Out Beef Pack$11.00
Curry Udon TAKE OUT$20.00
Our traditional hot niku udon with a delicious blend of curry. Topped with our usual hot udon toppings plus an onsen egg and cheese. It is a regional udon dish that you have to try at least once.
ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
Extra Tenkasu$1.00
Extra Tare$1.00
Hot Niku Udon TAKE OUT$17.00
Our hot niku (beef) udon! Comforting homemade chicken broth. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and shichimi (Japanese pepper flakes). PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame. We HIGHLY RECOMMEND to reheat the soup when you take it home!
Side of Raiyu$5.00
Cold Udon TAKE OUT$14.00
Our classic cold niku (beef) udon! Topped with grated ginger, nori (dry seaweed), scallion, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and lemon wedge. ALLERGENS: fish, soy, wheat, gluten. ***Pescatarian Friendly Please Select WITHOUT BEEF!
Spicy Cold Udon TAKE OUT$17.00
Our spicy cold niku (beef) udon! Homemade raiyu (chili oil), that enhances the bowl. Topped with scallion, dried shrimp, tenkasu (crispy tempura batter) and a lemon wedge. PLEASE NOTE THESE ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame, scallions. OUR CHILI OIL CONTAINS SESAME & SCALLIONS!
1815 Mass Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
